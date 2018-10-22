WASHINGTON AND HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – In a reversal from the 2016 presidential election, President Trump has gone from calling Texas Senator Ted Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” to “beautiful” and “Texas” Ted.

As President Trump was leaving Washington to campaign for the senator in Houston Monday night, he told reporters he and Sen. Cruz have moved on from 2016 and now work very well together.

The president also attacked Cruz’s challenger, Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

“I think Beto O’Rourke is highly overrated. When I heard about him I figured he must something a little special. He’s not. I thought he got beaten badly at the debates. I think he’s a highly overrated guy,” said President Trump.

Earlier in the day, President Trump tweeted, “Big night in Texas!!!!”

Big Night In Texas!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Thousands of Trump supporter arrived outside the Toyota Center in Houston early Monday morning.

Dozens slept outside there last night.

The arena holds 18,000 people.

President Trump announced at the end of August he would hold a rally for Sen. Cruz and to help Texas Republicans get out the vote.

“I think it’ll be an awesome experience even out here and I think it’s awesome just being around people who share the same values as you,” said Kiara Owens, a home-schooled teen from Fort Worth.

“I’m real excited,” said Rhett Caraway, also of Fort Worth. “This is probably one of the most exciting things that I’ve ever done, probably second to getting married and having children.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will also speak at the rally Monday evening.