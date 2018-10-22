Filed Under:Campaign 2018, campaign event, Lyin' Ted, midterm election, President Donald Trump, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Election 2018, Texas Ted, U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON AND HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – In a reversal from the 2016 presidential election, President Trump has gone from calling Texas Senator Ted Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” to “beautiful” and “Texas” Ted.

As President Trump was leaving Washington to campaign for the senator in Houston Monday night, he told reporters he and Sen. Cruz have moved on from 2016 and now work very well together.

gettyimages 1052758632 Trump On Cruz: Hes Not Lyin Ted Anymore, He Is Beautiful Ted, Texas Ted

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing on Marine One at the White House on October 22, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Houston, Texas to attend a Make America Great Again rally with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

gettyimages 1052325514 Trump On Cruz: Hes Not Lyin Ted Anymore, He Is Beautiful Ted, Texas Ted

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) debates U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) at the KENS 5 studios on October 16, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tom Reel-Pool/Getty Images)

The president also attacked Cruz’s challenger, Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

“I think Beto O’Rourke is highly overrated. When I heard about him I figured he must something a little special. He’s not. I thought he got beaten badly at the debates. I think he’s a highly overrated guy,” said President Trump.

gettyimages 1052717890 Trump On Cruz: Hes Not Lyin Ted Anymore, He Is Beautiful Ted, Texas Ted

Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke addresses supporters during a campaign rally on October 21, 2018 in Conroe, Texas.  (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, President Trump tweeted, “Big night in Texas!!!!”

Thousands of Trump supporter arrived outside the Toyota Center in Houston early Monday morning.

Dozens slept outside there last night.

The arena holds 18,000 people.

President Trump announced at the end of August he would hold a rally for Sen. Cruz and to help Texas Republicans get out the vote.

“I think it’ll be an awesome experience even out here and I think it’s awesome just being around people who share the same values as you,” said Kiara Owens, a home-schooled teen from Fort Worth.

“I’m real excited,” said Rhett Caraway, also of Fort Worth. “This is probably one of the most exciting things that I’ve ever done, probably second to getting married and having children.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will also speak at the rally Monday evening.

