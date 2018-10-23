ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are still trying to find whoever shot and wounded a man in front of his wife and children during a suspected road rage incident.

Arlington Police said they have no good leads yet and only a vague description of a vehicle. They said it will take someone coming forward to solve this case.

It happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday on I-20 at New York Avenue.

Police said a vehicle side swiped another vehicle while trying to pass it on the shoulder.

Both drivers pulled over.

Police say the man who was driving aggressively got out and kicked the door of the other vehicle with a man, his wife and their two small children inside.

He then pulled out a handgun firing once and grazing the head of the man driving his family.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Arlington Police have a dedicated road rage enforcement team called Operation Freeway Safety which they say has made strides in reducing confrontations between drivers.

Still, the commander of the traffic division says road rage is impossible to prevent.

“We have people who are driving angry because they get mad because they’ve been delayed or they see somebody else that did something crazy in front of them and they’re already driving little bit upset or more high strung and they normally are and it just kind of escalates from there and sometimes it’s a domino effect,” said Commander Jeff Pugh.

The vehicle police are looking for is a light colored, possibly silver or white vehicle with a hatchback.