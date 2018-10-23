Filed Under:armed robber, dfw, gamestop, Mesquite Police, Robbery Suspect, serial robber, surveillance images, Texas

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a series of aggravated robberies at GameStop stores across the DFW metroplex.

Police said the suspect pictured in surveillance images has committed at least three aggravated robberies in Lancaster, Dallas and Mesquite.

The Mesquite robbery happened on Friday, September 28.

In each of the robberies, the suspect displayed a handgun and had the store clerk open the cash register. The suspect then ran off.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or the identity of this suspect can contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator D. Moehring at 972-216-6291.

