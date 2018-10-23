  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By MaryAnn Martinez
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A DART bus operator was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside his home in Lancaster Tuesday morning.

Larry Hearn was working a spilt-shift and went home during a break when he was murdered in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 10:00 a.m.

There is no word on a suspect yet.

Larry Hearn (courtesy: Hearn family)

Larry Hearn (courtesy: Hearn family)

“All of us at DART are saddened by this news. We are making grief counseling services available to his colleagues. We extend our sympathy to his family,” said DART spokesperson Morgan Lyons.

Lancaster Police detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.

