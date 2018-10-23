DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A person’s odds of winning this week’s Mega Millions is 1 in 302.5 million, but that’s not stopping Texans from taking their chances at snagging the record setting jackpot of $1.6 billion.

Some people play their children’s birthdays, anniversary date or some combination of the two.

“I’m gone. I’m retired, and I’m gone,” said Bob Landon, explaining his plans if he were to win. He was one of a steady flow of people to stop in Chuck’s Grocery around lunchtime.

With more than $1 billion on the line, CBS 11 News thought some research was in order to help people like Landon who want to play.

According to the lottery’s website, the most common numbers drawn based on the past 102 drawings are 1, 2, 28 and 70.

“Ah man, I’m off,” Andrew Langford said. “It’s a fair game. You know $2 and a dream, you can’t beat that.”

The most common Mega Ball is 22 or nine. But player’s odds don’t actually change, regardless of what numbers are picked. They are still bad. For perspective, someone is 80 times more likely to die from a shark bite, according to the International Shark Attack File.

Players who prefer to remain anonymous are in luck if they live in the Lone Star state. Texas is one of eight states that allows winners to do just that.

Your last chance to buy a ticket for Tuesday night’s drawing is 9:44 p.m. CT.

Good luck!