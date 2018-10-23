MEXICO CITY (CBSNEWS.COM) – Authorities rushed to evacuate low-lying areas and set up shelters as an “extremely dangerous” Hurricane Willa with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph headed toward a forecast Tuesday afternoon or evening landfall along a stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast dotted with high-rise resorts, surfing beaches and fishing villages.

Willa briefly reached Category 5 strength Monday, then weakened back to a Category 4. But the National Hurricane Center warned it was still likely to bring “a life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall” to parts of west-central and southwestern Mexico.

“While gradual weakening is forecast today, Willa is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the coast of Mexico. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall tonight and Wednesday,” the hurricane center said.

Workers taped up windows in hotels and officials ordered schools closed in a low-lying region where towns sit amid farmland tucked between the sea and lagoons. A decree of “extraordinary emergency” was issued for 19 municipalities in Nayarit and Sinaloa states, the federal Interior Department announced.

Officials said 7,000 to 8,000 people were being evacuated from low-lying areas, mostly in Sinaloa state.

The hurricane was expected to first pass over or near the Islas Marias, a group of islands about 60 miles offshore that include a nature preserve and a federal prison. Forecasters said Willa would then blow ashore somewhere along a 140-mile stretch from the resort city of Mazatlan to San Blas.

