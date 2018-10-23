HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas man has been arrested after police say he pointed a loaded gun at his pregnant girlfriend when her baby shower at their home went longer than planned.

Bell County Jail records show 42-year-old Raymond Allen Strange of Harker Heights was jailed Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Strange’s bond was set at $100,000.

Police in Harker Heights, 60 miles north of Austin, responded to a report of a man with a gun threatening a woman.

Police say Strange was upset that the shower was supposed to end at 7 p.m. Sunday but was still going on when he arrived at 7:30 p.m.

Police say the girlfriend apologized to Strange before he told everyone to leave and pointed a gun at her face.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)