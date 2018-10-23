Filed Under:Galveston, girlfriend, guilty plea, Jesse Christian Dobbs, Kirsten French, Murder, Stabbing, Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A 23-year-old Southeast Texas man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his teenage girlfriend.

Jesse Christian Dobbs was sentenced Tuesday after guilty plea last month to a murder count in Galveston.

(credit: Baytown Police Department)

Authorities say 16-year-old Kirsten Nicole Fritch had been stabbed more than 50 times when her body was found in November 2016 behind a Texas City bar.

Kirsten Fritch (credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Police say Dobbs remains a suspect in the deaths of Fritch’s 37-year-old mother and 13-year-old sister.

Their bodies were found in their Baytown home about 25 miles from where Fritch’s body was discovered two days before.

