Filed Under:Carrollton Police, Charizard, package theft, package thief, Paul Eggeling, Pokémon costume

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He probably wasn’t in the market for a Pokémon character costume, but that’s what a package theft suspect got and he was also caught.

screen shot 2018 10 23 at 5 24 07 pm Bad Day For Suspected Package Thief: Got Caught And Package Contained Pokémon Costume

package theft suspect (Carrollton Police)

Carrollton Police tweeted the news that Paul Eggeling ended up with a costume from the character Charizard and even worse for him, he got arrested.

screen shot 2018 10 23 at 5 24 17 pm Bad Day For Suspected Package Thief: Got Caught And Package Contained Pokémon Costume

Paul Eggeling – package theft suspect (Carrollton Police)

The tweet said,  PACKAGE THIEF CAUGHT, CHARIZARD SAFE. Package thieves don’t usually know what they’re stealing. They’ll take their chances. Paul Eggeling probably didn’t realize he was getting a Pokémon costume. Or that we’d catch him. But we did.”

apoke2 Bad Day For Suspected Package Thief: Got Caught And Package Contained Pokémon Costume

Pokémon costume stolen by package thief (Carrollton Police)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s