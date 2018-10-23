CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He probably wasn’t in the market for a Pokémon character costume, but that’s what a package theft suspect got and he was also caught.

Carrollton Police tweeted the news that Paul Eggeling ended up with a costume from the character Charizard and even worse for him, he got arrested.

The tweet said, PACKAGE THIEF CAUGHT, CHARIZARD SAFE. Package thieves don’t usually know what they’re stealing. They’ll take their chances. Paul Eggeling probably didn’t realize he was getting a Pokémon costume. Or that we’d catch him. But we did.”