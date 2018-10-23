FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — TCU receiver and returner KaVontae Turpin has been dismissed from the team after a second charge surfaced against him following his weekend arrest on an assault charge for an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

Coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday Turpin will no longer be allowed to be on the team.

Patterson announced Monday that Turpin was suspended after being arrested by Fort Worth police following an incident Saturday night, hours after he had a 99-yard kickoff return and a 41-yard TD catch in TCU’s 52-27 home loss to No. 8 Oklahoma.

A criminal complaint from New Mexico later revealed that Turpin was arrested in March while there during spring break to visit a girlfriend.

Patterson said Tuesday he knew about a property damage charge in the spring, but that records obtained by the team from New Mexico then didn’t list a battery charge that was also part of the case.

The coach said he also didn’t know until Monday about a bench warrant issued in July when Turpin failed to appear for a pretrial hearing.

The university released the following statement on Monday regarding the arrest Saturday.

“Texas Christian University is aware that one of its students was recently arrested for a reported domestic situation. The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law. The student also may face a charge of violating the University Code of Student Conduct, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges.”

