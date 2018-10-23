Filed Under:Assault, City Crime, Crime, Crimestoppers, Dallas News, DART, Identify This Man, victim
Anyone recognizing the suspect or with information regarding this offense, is asked to call the DART Police Dispatch Center at 214-928-6300 or send a tip via the DART “Say Something” app through the “Info on a Crime” feature. Reference DART PD service number DTC18005155 or BOLO #18- 312.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who assaulted another man at the Walnut Hill/Denton Station.

It happened on October 17.

A customer was on the platform when approached by the suspect who asked to share his e-cigarette. The victim refused, and the suspect walked away. The suspect then returned and struck victim in the face and stole his cell phone.

He’s described as a black male, in his early 20’s, tall and thin.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing a pull-over hoodie, blue jeans, and carrying black and red bag. The hoodie appear appears to have the word “TEXANS” in dark colored letters across the front.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s