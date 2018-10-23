Anyone recognizing the suspect or with information regarding this offense, is asked to call the DART Police Dispatch Center at 214-928-6300 or send a tip via the DART “Say Something” app through the “Info on a Crime” feature. Reference DART PD service number DTC18005155 or BOLO #18- 312.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who assaulted another man at the Walnut Hill/Denton Station.

It happened on October 17.

A customer was on the platform when approached by the suspect who asked to share his e-cigarette. The victim refused, and the suspect walked away. The suspect then returned and struck victim in the face and stole his cell phone.

He’s described as a black male, in his early 20’s, tall and thin.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing a pull-over hoodie, blue jeans, and carrying black and red bag. The hoodie appear appears to have the word “TEXANS” in dark colored letters across the front.