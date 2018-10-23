LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – Longtime “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker is in the hospital.

It was about two weeks ago when Barker hurt his back. Paramedics were called to his home Monday after he started experiencing an “increased level of pain” from the injury.

The 94-year-old’s manager told People Magazine that he is awake and alert at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he will go through further evaluations.

In 2015, Baker was briefly hospitalized after falling on a sidewalk and cutting his head.

Barker started hosting “The Price is Right” in 1972. He retired from the game show in 2007 after 35 years.