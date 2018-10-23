Filed Under:back injury, Bob Barker, dfw, game show, game show host, hospital, Los Angeles, The Price Is Right

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – Longtime “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker is in the hospital.

It was about two weeks ago when Barker hurt his back. Paramedics were called to his home Monday after he started experiencing an “increased level of pain” from the injury.

74428655 Price Is Right Host Bob Barker Hospitalized For Back Pain

Television host Bob Barker during his last taping of “The Price is Right” at the CBS studios on June 6, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Mark Davis/Getty Images)

The 94-year-old’s manager told People Magazine that he is awake and alert at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he will go through further evaluations.

In 2015, Baker was briefly hospitalized after falling on a sidewalk and cutting his head.

Barker started hosting “The Price is Right” in 1972. He retired from the game show in 2007 after 35 years.

