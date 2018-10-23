  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Army, James K. Park, MIA, missing in action, soldier, Texas, World War II, WWII

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — The remains of a 20-year-old Southeast Texas soldier who went missing in action in 1944 during World War II have been identified and are being returned to his family.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Tuesday announced the remains of Army Sgt. James K. Park of Beaumont will be buried Saturday in Barry, Texas.

Park was with Company I, 26th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, in Germany when the soldiers were in a battle in the Hürtgen Forest.

Park was believed wounded.

He was reported missing in action in November 1944, then declared deceased a year later.

In 1946, unidentified remains from a civilian cemetery near the forest were recovered, then reburied in Belgium.

The remains were disinterred in 2017 for DNA testing and identified in June as Park.

