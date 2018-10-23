FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Friends and family members are urging leniency for a Texas woman convicted of attempted murder for withholding food and nutrients from her son.

Danita Tutt was convicted last week but a jury acquitted her of two counts of injury to a child, which was related to allegations from prosecutors that Tutt had lied to doctors to subject the boy, now 13, to undergoing unnecessary gastrostomy surgery and other procedures.

Child Protective Services removed the boy and his then 9-year-old brother from their home in 2016.

Tutt has argued her son suffered a brain hemorrhage at birth, resulting in years of serious health problems.

On Monday, family and friends testified that Tutt was a caring mother who wouldn’t hurt her child. Prosecutors did not call any witnesses during sentencing but said during the trial that the boy gained 20 pounds in six weeks after he was removed from Tutt’s care.

The Star-Telegram reports Tutt’s sentencing phase continues Tuesday afternoon.

