WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:aggravated assault on a public servant, Boniface Madubuko, dallas police, I-20, officer struck

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An arrest warrant obtained by CBS 11 Wednesday night provides new information about a Dallas Police officer critically injured while on the job Sunday.

The officer was laying down flares on I-20 at Mountain Creek Parkway when police say Boniface Madubuko tried to drive around the scene.

asuspect2 Arrest Warrant: Man In Car Struck, Threw Officer 94 Feet

Boniface Madubuko

According to the arrest warrant, the officer was hit and thrown 94 feet.

Sources tell CBS 11’s J.D. Miles, the officer is still in critical condition but he has no major damage to his brain or organs.

Madubuko, 57, remains in the Dallas County Jail.

He’s charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

dal1 Arrest Warrant: Man In Car Struck, Threw Officer 94 Feet

A Dallas police officer was struck by a vehicle and is in critical condition. (CBS11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s