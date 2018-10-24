DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An arrest warrant obtained by CBS 11 Wednesday night provides new information about a Dallas Police officer critically injured while on the job Sunday.

The officer was laying down flares on I-20 at Mountain Creek Parkway when police say Boniface Madubuko tried to drive around the scene.

According to the arrest warrant, the officer was hit and thrown 94 feet.

Sources tell CBS 11’s J.D. Miles, the officer is still in critical condition but he has no major damage to his brain or organs.

Madubuko, 57, remains in the Dallas County Jail.

He’s charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.