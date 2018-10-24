  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
UPDATED | October 24, 2018, 6:36 AM
Filed Under:Copeland Street, dallas police, Deadly Crash, Deadly Shooting, Elsie Faye Heggins Street, South Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A person died in a crash early Wednesday morning while chasing suspects who shot and killed their cousin at a home in South Dallas.

Police say a man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a home in the 4200 block of Copeland Street overnight. His cousin chased after the suspects.

During the chase, the cousin crashed in the 3600 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street where they died. The incidents happened within about a mile of each other.

The victims’ identities have not been released. The suspects are still on the loose as the investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s