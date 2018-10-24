DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A person died in a crash early Wednesday morning while chasing suspects who shot and killed their cousin at a home in South Dallas.

Police say a man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a home in the 4200 block of Copeland Street overnight. His cousin chased after the suspects.

During the chase, the cousin crashed in the 3600 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street where they died. The incidents happened within about a mile of each other.

The victims’ identities have not been released. The suspects are still on the loose as the investigation continues.