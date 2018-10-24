AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a 41-year-old Dallas woman who was convicted of the aggravated sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Mary Francis Martinez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

Martinez has been wanted since January 2018 when she absconded from her last known address in Dallas.

In 2005, Martinez sexually assaulted the child. Her criminal history also includes failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and theft of property.

A cash reward of up to $3,000 is now being offered for information leading to her capture. Martinez is wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.