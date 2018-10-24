WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
By Jack Fink
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some Richardson residents say they are astonished after someone burned two political campaign signs in their front yard after 11:00 p.m. Monday.

In all, the Richardson Fire Department says five different signs were torched in the Heights neighborhood, which is west of Central Expressway and south of Arapaho.

One of the homeowners whose signs were burned is Chris Terry who said she and her wife Michael Graffeo were surprised when a man rang their door bell Monday night to alert them.

Terry says she remembers thinking, “Steal the sign, but don’t light it on fire when there’s a possibility that other things could catch on fire. But you know, I think it’s a reflection that we’re so polarized.”

Fire Chief Curtis Poovey said no one was hurt.

The signs that were lit on fire were for Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat running for U.S. Senate and Colin Allred, the Democrat running for the 32nd Congressional District.

Poovey said investigators don’t have a suspect or suspects in mind.

Graffeo, says, “I think it’s indicative of where we are, but it seems to be taking it a step further.”

They placed new signs in the yard Wednesday afternoon, not waiting for the rain to stop.

Dallas County Community College adjunct professor Janet Johnson is writing a book about social media and rhetoric in politics.

“People need to realize that there are consequences wherever we burn signs, that it’s not ok. We need to start having conversations.”

She says those conversations should not include any yelling, but rather, be cordial.

