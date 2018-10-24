  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beer, Blackpool, David Schwimmer, Friends, Lookalike, Ross Geller, thief, United Kingdom

LONDON (CBSNEWS) – A U.K. police force has received thousands of comedic responses after posting an image from a security camera showing a man strongly resembling “Friends” character Ross Geller stealing beer from a restaurant.

Police in Blackpool, in northern England, shared the photo of the man on Tuesday, which shows the David Schwimmer lookalike clutching a crate of beer.

Blackpool Police shared the image on their Facebook page and were inundated with comedy responses inspired by some of the iconic lines from the 90s TV program.

“It hasn’t been his day, his week, his month or even his beer…,” joked one contributor.

“How did he manage to take that unnoticed?” asked Tommy Dunsmuir. “Was someone on a break?”

gettyimages 1047242766 e1540383436623 Social Media Jokes Alleged Thief In UK Looks Like David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer speaks onstage during The Rape Foundation’s Annual Brunch on October 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for The Rape Foundation)

The police department seemed to enjoy the jokes from Facebook users, taking the time to clear the name of the actor. “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” they said. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date.”

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s