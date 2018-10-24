HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The woman who created an American Thanksgiving staple — the green bean casserole — has died.

Dorcas Reilly died on October 15 and her family will celebrate her life this weekend in the town where she lived, Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Reilly, one of the first full-time members of the Campbell Soup Company’s home economics department in 1955, combined green beans and cream of mushroom soup, topped with crunchy fried onions, for an Associated Press feature. It is the most popular recipe ever to come out of the corporate kitchen at Campbell.

Today we remember Dorcas Reilly, storied Campbell employee & creator of the iconic Green Bean Casserole, who passed away earlier this week at age 92. Her incredible legacy will live on in more than 20 million American households this Thanksgiving. https://t.co/vKC3PjoXmJ pic.twitter.com/fjY91ia2js — Campbell Soup Co (@CampbellSoupCo) October 19, 2018

In a 2005 AP interview marking the recipe’s 50th anniversary, Reilly didn’t remember having a hand in it. She said the dish was among hundreds she helped create including tomato soup meatloaf, a tuna noodle casserole and Sloppy Joe-like “souperburgers.

In 2002, Campbell Soup donated the original green bean casserole recipe card written by Dorcas to the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

Dorcas Reilly was 92 years old.

