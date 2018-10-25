WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just after midnight when officials in Wylie received a call about a fire at the La Joya Mexican Cocina restaurant, in the 200 block North Ballard Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant, that sits in a strip shopping center.

The fire grew to 2-alarms and Wylie Fire Rescue got assistance from the Murphy, Sachse, Parker, and Plano fire departments getting the blaze under control.

In all, it took about an hour to contain the fire, with a total of 13 units and 36 firefighters working to put out the flames.

There were no injuries.

La Joya Mexican Cocina is in the historic downtown section of Wylie. This weekend the popular Boo on Ballard will bring scores of trick-or-treaters to the area.

Officials say the fire damage, that was contained to the restaurant, shouldn’t affect the event, but that they will add safety barriers around the building as a precaution.