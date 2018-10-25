  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dfw, fire, fire department, Mexican restaurant, restaurant fire, Wylie, Wylie Fire & Rescue, Wylie Fire Department

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just after midnight when officials in Wylie received a call about a fire at the La Joya Mexican Cocina restaurant, in the 200 block North Ballard Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant, that sits in a strip shopping center.

The fire grew to 2-alarms and Wylie Fire Rescue got assistance from the Murphy, Sachse, Parker, and Plano fire departments getting the blaze under control.

la joya fire 1 2 Alarm Fire At Mexican Restaurant In Historic Downtown Wylie

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

In all, it took about an hour to contain the fire, with a total of 13 units and 36 firefighters working to put out the flames.

There were no injuries.

La Joya Mexican Cocina is in the historic downtown section of Wylie. This weekend the popular Boo on Ballard will bring scores of trick-or-treaters to the area.

Officials say the fire damage, that was contained to the restaurant, shouldn’t affect the event, but that they will add safety barriers around the building as a precaution.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s