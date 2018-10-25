  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Airlines, dfw, earnings, Earnings Report, Flights, fuel, Jet Fuel, profits, Wall Street

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Higher fuel costs slashed third-quarter profit at American Airlines by nearly half, and the company says it is responding by growing more slowly and cutting unprofitable flights.

The shares are climbing in trading before Thursday’s opening bell.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines Group Inc. earned $341 million, down 48 percent from a year ago.

160338226 American Airlines Profits Cut Sharply By High Fuel Costs

File Image (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Excluding non-recurring items, American earned $1.13 a share, matching a FactSet forecast.

Revenue is up 5 percent to $11.56 billion, but fuel is up too — by more than 40 percent.

CEO Doug Parker says the company will reduce its planned growth, cancel unprofitable flights and delay taking new planes.

American expects a key measure of revenue per seat to rise in the fourth quarter.

Shares are up $1.04, or 3.4 percent, to $31.38, in early trading.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s