IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting on October 7 after an anonymous tip led detectives to the suspect’s vehicle and ultimately the suspect.

Jose Alexander Lopez, 18, is charged with the murder of Juan Jose Casas-Cruz, 34.

Lopez’s bond is set at $1 million.

asuspect3 Anonymous Tip Leads To Arrest Of Teen For Irving Murder

Jose Alexander Lopez

Police said Lopez shot and killed Casas-Cruz during an argument after a minor car crash in Dallas.

aavictim Anonymous Tip Leads To Arrest Of Teen For Irving Murder

Juan Jose Casas-Cruz – victim of deadly shooting (Irving Police Dept.)

Police said Casas-Cruz was a passenger in a vehicle going southbound on State Loop 12 near State Highway 183.

A small pickup truck pulled up next to Casas-Cruz and began shooting, police said.

His family said he had been at a restaurant watching a game before the shooting.

He was in a car with his brother and nephew when bullets started flying out of nowhere.

Casas, a father of two who planned to return home to his wife and kids in one month, was hit in the head.

“We got scared and started screaming,” said Orlando Casas, the victim’s nephew. “We pulled over and called police for help.”

By the time police arrived, the shooter in the truck was long gone without anyone getting a license plate.

