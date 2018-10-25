DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Next month Dallas Love Field Airport will open a third parking garage — adding 5,000 new spaces.

Airport officials on Thursday announced Parking Garage C opens at the city-owned airport on November 1. The new garage means a total of 12,000 parking spaces at Love Field.

Dallas leaders had discussed needing another garage since restrictions against long-haul flights from Love Field expired in October 2014 — attracting more passengers. Love Field is home base for Southwest Airlines.

“We have seen our parking garages attain or approach capacity, especially during the holiday travel season,” Aviation Director Mark Duebner said in a press release statement.

Garage C will accept NTTA TollTags and have a payment kiosk in the terminal. Daily standard covered parking will be $15. Uncovered roof parking is $13. Premium reserved parking is $25. Valet is $26.

The Dallas City Council on Wednesday lowered parking fees at Garages A and B, starting when the new garage opens.

