DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Facebook post on political civility is spreading across North Texas.

Tens of thousands of people have shared a post showing two Dallas neighbors.

One supports Sen. Ted Cruz. The other supports Rep. Beto O’Rourke in the U.S. Senate race.

They also happen to support different college teams. One is a Longhorn. The other is an Aggie.

But the post explains how they still get along and respect each other.

“We may not agree on political candidates, but we definitely agree that relationships matter more than politics. Our families play games together, break bread together, drink wine together, float rivers together, and love a great party with other friends and neighbors,” the post by Richard White said.

They say their families also teach their children to act like responsible adults.