HOUSTON (AP) — A fired Texas sheriff’s deputy has been indicted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man during a March confrontation.

Cameron Brewer was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Houston on the charge of aggravated assault by a public servant for the death of 35-year-old Danny Ray Thomas.

In the confrontation, which was partially captured on video, Thomas had his pants around his ankles and was unarmed as he advanced toward Brewer, who had told him to get on the ground.

Thomas’ family says he was having a mental health crisis.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Brewer, who faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says when law enforcement exceeds its authority, the community will hold them accountable.

