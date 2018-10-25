FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is celebrating National Chemistry week along with handfuls of students from throughout North Texas.

Museum administrators have scheduled a week full of chemistry experiments and programs for the visiting students.

They hope their efforts to celebrate Chemistry Week might inspire the next generation of scientists.

Executive Director of Programming, Anne Santana said, “There is nothing better than bringing a lot of people together to celebrate a science subject that helps them see the connection to STEM.”

STEM, is the acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, which many in those fields are advocating for.

STEM proponents say they’re trying to address a shortage of STEM professionals in the workforce.

Calvary Christian Academy senior Joshua Bircher was one of the students participating in the museum’s Chemistry Week events. He said what he learned now has him thinking about a future in science.

“Today made me think about it. I think it would be a very good field to work in,” said Bircher.

It’s that kind of connection that event organizers are trying to create with the students.

Their experiments led by area college students, and chemistry professionals included everything from smashing dead bugs and turning them into paint to watching chemical reactions using dry ice.

The chemistry week events run through Saturday.