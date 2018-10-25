  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(CBSNEWS) – Kindergartners in a Tennessee elementary school learned “Happy Birthday” in sign language to surprise their hard-of-hearing custodian on his 60th birthday. The song was caught on video — and so was the man’s heartwarming reaction.

James Anthony, or Mr. James as he is known at school, has “been a part of Hickerson Elementary’s family” in Tullahoma, Tennessee, for 15 years, school nurse Angela Ridner told CBS News. Anthony turned 60 Tuesday and the school wanted to give the dedicated man a very special surprise. And surprise him they did.

dqwz1tcwkaiw0wd Kindergarteners Learn To Sign Happy Birthday For Hard Of Hearing Custodian

(Hickerson Elementary)

The school’s kindergarten classes learned how to sign “Happy Birthday,” with the help from their teachers Mrs. Allyssa Hartsfield and Mrs. Amy Hershman, teacher’s aide Shelly Lucas and Ridner.

