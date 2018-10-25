DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He was an accomplished musician and active in his family’s prominent Oak Cliff church as youth pastor.

So it’s a mystery to friends and family why someone would want to murder Jesse Valero, whose body was found beaten and stabbed outside his apartment last Saturday evening on Cockrell Hill Road.

Dallas Police homicide detectives told CBS 11 they don’t have much to go on yet.

Meanwhile, hundreds of family and friends said goodbye to Valero during his funeral in Waxahachie on Thursday.

A memorial service was held at a funeral home before the 25-year-old was buried Thursday afternoon in Dallas.

“I have no idea why,” said the victim’s brother, Stephen Valero. “I don’t know who. There’s no explanation for what happened and I’m waiting for answers because he was 25. Man it makes no sense.”

Valero was a musician and singer in his family’s church the Center of Adoration in Oak Cliff.

Valero’s ex-girlfriend is among many of his loved ones who are at a loss to explain why someone would want to kill him.

“He didn’t deserve it,” said Kayla Contreras. “We are trying to figure out like what could’ve went wrong because he was well known all around Dallas. For us to hear about what happened is we are just like, ‘who doesn’t like Jessie’?”

Police don’t have any suspect or vehicle descriptions to release, leaving family and friends worried this crime will go unsolved.

Valero leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

Crime Stoppers will now pay up to $10,000 thanks to an anonymous donor for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.