Do you recognize this man? Call Crime Stoppers if so. (sketch credit: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a man who broke into a woman’s apartment and tried to sexually assault her.

It happened Friday, October 19, 2018, at 4:30 a.m.

The victim was asleep inside her apartment when she was awakened by an unknown Latin male who had entered her bedroom. He attempted to sexually assault her, but she was able to fight him off and chase him out the front door.

Police described the suspect as Latin, approximately 5’3” to 5’5” tall, with a slight build. He has black curly hair, brown eyes, and possible acne scars on his face.

If anyone knows his identity please contact Detective A. Holmes at 214.671.3637 or alan.holmes@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373.TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.