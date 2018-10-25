HOUSTON (CBS Local) — Two brothers, aged 2 and 4, who were allegedly abandoned by their mother at a Boost Mobile cellphone store in Houston on Wednesday, are safe and in the care of their aunt.

“I just opened the store and the woman came in,” store manager Muhammad Naeen told KPRC. “And she said, ‘You want the kids?’ I said ‘No.'”

The woman, now known as “Ashley,” said “her husband kicked her out, and last night, her neighbor kicked her out, too. So that’s why she was on the street this morning,” Naeem told KTRK.

Naeen said the children were tired and crying and the mother didn’t know what to do. He said he called the police for help and told the woman to wait, but she left before they arrived 30 to 40 minutes later.

'You want the kids?': Police searching for woman who abandoned 2 kids at cellphone store > https://t.co/3xU5Q4SqYU #kprc2 #hounews pic.twitter.com/DsxPaOJoeO — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) October 25, 2018

Neighbors at Ashley’s apartment complex said she always took care of her boys.

“Every now and then, she watches my son for me, and I wouldn’t dare give her my son if I felt like she was an unfit mother,” a friend said.

Houston police turned the children over to Family Protective Services, which released the brothers to an aunt late Wednesday.

“They’re both happy, clean and show no signs of abuse or neglect,” a spokesman said.

In the meantime, police are searching for Ashley. But it’s not yet clear what, if any, charges she will face when she’s located.