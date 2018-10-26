Filed Under:Air Force Bomber, Commander, Distinguished Flying Cross, Dyess Air Force Base, ejection

MIDLAND (AP) — An Air Force bomber that made an emergency landing in West Texas nearly six months ago was repaired and flown to Oklahoma City for additional maintenance.

An Air Force statement says a crew on Friday flew the B-1B Lancer from Midland International Air & Space Port to Tinker Air Force Base.

gettyimages 76768496 e1506200288876 B 1 That Made Emergency Landing In Midland Flown To Oklahoma

INDIAN SPRINGS, NV – SEPTEMBER 14: A B-1B Lancer flies by during a U. S. Air Force firepower demonstration at the Nevada Test and Training Range September 14, 2007 near Indian Springs, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The plane from Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene was on a training mission May 1 when on-board warnings indicated fires in three areas. All but one was extinguished. The commander, following technical rules, ordered the crew to eject.

Officials say the first ejection seat failed to deploy. The commander then ordered an emergency landing amid warning systems sounding, depressurization and wind noise.

The four crew members each received Distinguished Flying Cross medals during a July ceremony at Dyess.

 

 

