CHIPLEY, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three utility workers were fatally struck by a pickup truck as they were repairing power lines damaged by Hurricane Michael, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The driver faces several charges including DUI manslaughter.

All three men — George Cecil, 52, of Cole Rain, North Carolina; Ryan Barrett, 22, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; and James Ussery of Chipley, Florida — died from their injuries, according to a highway patrol news release.

The Wednesday evening crash occurred on State Road 77 near Chipley, which is north of Panama City. The pickup truck driven by John Goedtke, 37, of the Tampa area, was heading north when it veered onto the road’s shoulder, striking the workers, Sgt. R.C. Livingston wrote in the incident report.

Goedtke then fled the scene but was later tracked down and detained by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He was later arrested by troopers.

Ussery worked for West Florida Electric. Cecil and Barrett were both working for Lee Electric Construction Inc.

Goedtke, who received minor injuries in the crash, is charged with DUI manslaughter, felony vehicular homicide and leaving the scene. Troopers said additional charges are pending.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)