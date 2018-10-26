DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who rear-ended a Denton Police SUV was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The crash happened on Sunday, October 21 around 5:00 a.m. in the 1500 block of I-35W.

Denton Police said an officer and a recruit had stopped to help a driver who had run off of the roadway and were blocking the left lane of traffic with their emergency lights on.

The officer and the recruit were sitting in the vehicle when it was rear-ended by the driver of a Honda Accord.

Police said that driver, Eric Salazar, 24, was intoxicated.

No one was seriously hurt, but the patrol vehicle was totaled.