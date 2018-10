NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Florida man was arrested Friday morning in the investigation of the spate of suspected explosive devices sent to top Democrats around the country.

The Department of Justice confirmed the arrest at around 11 a.m.

A law enforcement source identified the suspect to CBS News as Cesar A. Sayoc, 56, of south Florida. Sayoc has a criminal record.

The source said authorities were led to Sayoc in part through DNA evidence.

*READ MORE AT CBSMIAMI.COM*