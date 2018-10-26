DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For anyone wanting to get out with family and friends this weekend, to enjoy the dry weather and get some great local food, Klyde Warren Park in Dallas is the place to be.

Park & Palate — the park’s annual fundraising event — happens October 26 and 27.

A special VIP dinner will be held on the first night of the two-day event, but on Saturday a special Grand Taste event will take place. The tasting is open to the public — for people 21 & older — and tickets are still available online.

For $75 guests get unlimited bites from 20 of the city’s hottest chefs, plus tastings of wine, spirits and locally brewed beer. There will also be activities and a DJ spinning music all afternoon.

Park & Palate’s Grand Tasting is Saturday, October 27, from noon until 4 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the event go to support Klyde Warren Park and the 1,300 free programs and educational events held at the deck park throughout the year.

Since opening in 2012, Klyde Warren Park has attracted millions of visitors to the Dallas green space built atop Woodall Rogers Freeway.

And the park is growing again: construction is set to begin on a westward expansion of the park next year.

The new space will feature a pavilion where people can learn about what’s happening in Dallas (current events and history, plus ticket options for local attractions). VisitDallas, the city’s visitor recruiting operation, will helm the new space, which is scheduled to be complete in 2022.