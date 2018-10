PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of people, possibly up to 1,000 or more, gathered in Squirrel Hill on Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting and show support for their families and the Jewish community.

The vigil was organized by Taylor Allderdice High School students, and included singing, speeches and a general sense of community togetherness.

*READ THE STORY AT CBSPITTSBURGH.COM*