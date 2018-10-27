ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two dog owners have been arrested and charged with an attack after a man was brutally mauled by a pair of pit bulls in September.

Lerondrick Taylor, 37, and Michelle Taylor, 39, were charged with attack by dog, a felony. Lerondrick was already in Tarrant County Jail for unrelated charges and was served the warrant while in jail, and Michelle turned herself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

On September 26, Arlington officers responded to the dog attack in the 2300 block of Cripple Creek Drive. When they arrived, they found 58-year-old Milton Sturges being actively mauled by a pair of pit bulls.

Sturges was transported to the hospital where he has gone under several surgeries for his serious injuries.

His nephew, Omar, said the 58-year-old lost both of his ears and had his nose and bottom lip partially torn off. When asked Saturday evening, Omar said his uncle is recovering and is doing well.

The pit bulls were shot and killed by responding officers to stop the mauling. Police could not immediately identify the owners after the attack as the dogs were not chipped and did not have collars or tags.

“Dog owners have a responsibility to maintain proper control and security of their animals. We were able to bring appropriate justice to this family who was grateful for the assistance and compassion that our investigative team brought to this case,” said Police Chief Will Johnson.