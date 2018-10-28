PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The identities of the victims that were inside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday have been released.

Robert Bowers allegedly killed 11 people and injured another six, including four police officers, Saturday when he opened fire in what police say was a hate-filled killing spree.

The 11 victims that were killed in the shooting were identified as:

Joyce Fienburg, 75, of Oakland

Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township

Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood

Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill

David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill

Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg

Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg

Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill

Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill

Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington

