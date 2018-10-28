PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The identities of the victims that were inside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday have been released.
Robert Bowers allegedly killed 11 people and injured another six, including four police officers, Saturday when he opened fire in what police say was a hate-filled killing spree.
The 11 victims that were killed in the shooting were identified as:
Joyce Fienburg, 75, of Oakland
Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill
Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood
Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill
David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill
Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg
Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg
Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill
Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill
Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington