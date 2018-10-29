  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Ex-Crystal City Mayor Pro-Tem Rogelio Mata, Ex-Crystal City Mayor Ricardo Lopez, William James Jonas III
DEL RIO (AP) — Three more former city leaders in South Texas are going to federal prison in a bribery and kickbacks case.

Ex-Crystal City Mayor Pro-Tem Rogelio Mata was sentenced Monday to 33 months. His brother, former City Councilman Roel Mata, received 21 months. A federal judge in Del Rio also sentenced ex-City Councilman Gilbert Urrabazo, who must serve two years.

The trio in 2016 pleaded guilty to federal programs bribery. Prosecutors say bribes were paid by people seeking to do business with Crystal City, a community of 7,300 located 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.

Ex-Crystal City Mayor Ricardo Lopez earlier was sentenced to more than eight years in prison. William James Jonas III, Crystal City’s ex-manager and city attorney, received 35 years. Both were convicted of bribery, fraud and theft.

 

 

