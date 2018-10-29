FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Were you sniffing and sneezing more on Monday?

While North Texas is still in ragweed season, the pesky Mountain Cedar pollen showed up Monday in full force.

North Texans are no strangers to Mountain Cedar allergies and many of us suffer from cedar fever in the late fall and winter months.

Mountain Cedar season runs from mid-November to mid-February.

However, Monday set a new record!

The Mountain Cedar pollen for was in the high category at 589 parts per cubic meter.

That is the highest daily count ever recorded in October and one of the highest this early in the year.

he warm air and southerly winds added to the high numbers Monday and I expect another high day Tuesday.

There is relief in sight on Wednesday as a strong cold front will blast through North Texas and cool us down and bring widespread rain to washout the atmosphere.