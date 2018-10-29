ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington police officer was arrested and charged with Assault Bodily Injury – Family Violence for an alleged incident that happened while he was off-duty.

Richard Morris was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Sunday afternoon, the Arlington Police Department was notified of an allegation of an assault involving Morris in the early morning hours of October 28, 2018.

Investigators obtained a statement and collected evidence in the case from the victim. Detectives also interviewed Morris and determined that there was probable cause for his arrest.

Morris is a 4-year veteran of the department and was most recently assigned to the Patrol Division.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the administrative and criminal investigations. The criminal case will be forwarded to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for further review.