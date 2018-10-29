FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth were preparing an arrest warrant Monday for one of the drivers involved in a deadly street racing crash.

The crash early Sunday killed 22-year-old Keenan Hilsabeck. He was the passenger in a car that turned at an intersection and was hit by one of the vehicles that was racing.

Friends said Hilsabeck was with a co-worker, Cody Nager, who was still recovering in a hospital in Fort Worth.

Paramedics said Monday they also transported a woman from the scene in serious condition. Police would not specify which vehicle she was in.

New information released by police Monday said a witness described two cars racing southbound on McCart Avenue early Sunday morning.

As the cars approached Columbus trail, one of them, a 2005 BMW, hit the Camaro Hilsabeck and Nager were in as it was turning from McCart onto Columbus.

The two had worked together earlier that night at a Torchy’s Tacos a few miles from the scene. Coworkers said they were headed to a friend’s house.

At Hilsabeck’s home Monday afternoon, his mother and father said they were still waiting to get more details on the investigation from police.

“Watched him go off to work Saturday evening or afternoon,” said Mike Hilsabeck. “Said see ya, love ya, be careful, he said yep, love ya too.”

They said their youngest son had an associate’s degree, and was a budding musician, working and saving money. They said he had a quick wit, and a heart of gold.

“I know we’re his parents so might sound… but everybody liked him,” said his mother Lana. “There wasn’t anything not too like.”

Police said pending charges against the driver identified included racing causing serious bodily injury and racing causing death.

They did not provide any information on the second vehicle or driver that a witness said was racing the BMW that hit the victims.