FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys fired their offensive line coach Paul Alexander after a bye week on Monday.

The team said in a news release Marc Colombo will move into the position. Colombo has served as the team’s assistant offensive line coach since 2016.

The Cowboys also announced the hiring of Hudson Houck, a long-time NFL and Cowboys offensive line coach. He will work with Colombo and the offensive staff in an advisory capacity, the team said.

Head coach Jason Garrett said in a statement:

“While approaching the midpoint of the season and going through an overall evaluation of our entire operation during the bye week, we felt this move would serve the best interests of our team moving forward. We have great respect and admiration for Paul and what he has accomplished in a very successful career in the NFL. These are not easy decisions to make at any time of the year, but we will move ahead with the utmost confidence in what Marc Colombo and Hudson Houck will bring to our team in their new roles.”