LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS.COM) – Michael Myers is back, for the 11th time if you’re counting. But this latest resurrection in the “Halloween” film franchise has a lot going for it. For starters, critics actually seem to like this one.

Maybe that’s because it’s actually about something – not the killer, but the trauma Jamie Lee Curtis’ character has been through since we first saw her fending off Myers’ deadly invasion 40 years ago.

gettyimages 1056144206 e1540160253538 Halloween Horror Films: Why People Are Dying To Get Their Fear Fix

(L-R) Andi Matichak, Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer attend the Universal Pictures’ “Halloween” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 17, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

But here’s the thing about Curtis and her life-long connection with death: “You know, I don’t like to be scared,” she told CBS News. “I really don’t! There is no amount of money you could pay me to go to a scary movie!”

But these days, audiences are dying to pay to get their fear fix. This year’s sequel to the original “Halloween” had a monster opening, scaring up a staggering $77.5 million.

It’s the latest in a string of horror movies that have been killing it at the box office. In 2018 there wasA Quiet Place” ($188 million domestic), “The Meg” ($142 million), and “The Nun” ($116 million).

Last year, Stephen King’s “It” earned more than $700 million worldwide. That’s almost super-hero kind of money, says Vulture film critic Jordan Crucchiola. “It was the most profitable year in the genre in at least a quarter of a century,” Crucchiola said.

