DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Fans of Texas favorite Buc-ee’s in Denton were all smiles Monday after the company opened its third travel center location off of 35 E and Brinker Road near the University of North Texas campus.

Buc-ee’s General Manager Jeff Hand said there is a lot of enthusiasm with the opening.

Hand added, “Our folks are excited. The city of Denton is excited, and the surrounding areas and we’re just happy to be here.”

The Texas-sized travel, much like its other locations features nearly 100 pump stations, and tons of sweet treats including the famous Beaver Nuggets, fudge and brisket sandwiches.

In addition, Hand said Buc-ee’s Denton also includes an almost identical replica of the world’s largest car wash.

He said, “It’s huge. You’re in there for almost 5 minutes, and I would be willing to bet you won’t find a cleaner car wash.”

Fans of Buc-ee’s say a major part of its experience is the food.

Dennis Johnson of Denton said, “I’m about to try some fudge and then I’m going to get a sandwich and then go to a doctor’s appointment.”

Buc-ee’s management said the new Denton store is the northern most location in Texas.

Other location in the North Texas region include Fort Worth and Terrell.