WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenagers were arrested Monday for having a handgun and brass knuckles in their vehicle outside Wylie High School where police said they were caught trespassing.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m. Monday, Wylie Police school resource officers were notified of two young men at Wylie High School who were not students there.

Officers made contact with Jose Soto, 17, of Princeton and Jesus Loya-Rojas, 19, of Farmersville.

The initial investigation revealed that both men went inside the school to visit with a student.

Campus security recognized they were not students and escorted them to the campus office where they were met by officers.

Both Soto and Loya-Rojas were issued a criminal trespass warning and were told they could not return to the campus. Officers escorted the pair to their vehicle and received permission from them to search their vehicle.

Inside of the vehicle, officers located a small handgun and brass knuckles.

Soto and Loya-Rojas were placed under arrest for bringing a prohibited weapon to a school campus.

Both were taken to the Collin County Jail without incident, police said.