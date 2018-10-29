Filed Under:"Girl Squad, Bottle, Central texas Park, danger, Hazana Anderson, missing baby, Stroller, toddler

COLLEGE STATION (AP) — A mother who reported her 2-year-old daughter was missing, is now in jail, charged with filing a false report and abandoning/endangering a child.

Tiaundra Kae Christon initially told College Station police around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that her child was missing from Gabbard Park. Police said Christon said she went to her car to get a bottle for the girl, Hazana Anderson, then returned and Hazana was no longer in her stroller.

missing child Mother Arrested, Search Continues For Missing 2 Year Old Girl

Anyone with information about missing 2-year-old Hazan Anderson should please call CSPD at (979) 764.3600.‬

Investigators with the College Station Police Department, while interviewing Christon, discovered she was not providing truthful information regarding the incident. In addition, the charge of “Abandoning/ Endangering a Child” was due to Christon placing the child in an environment, “near a body of water”, that posed a potential risk to the safety of the child.

Police said Hazana was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with gold writing that says “Girl Squad,” a green jacket, cream-color ruffled pants and pink socks and sneakers.

The park includes a playground, a pond, fishing piers, a jogging trail and sports fields.

College Station police didn’t immediately return messages Monday.

