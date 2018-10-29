COLLEGE STATION (AP) — A mother who reported her 2-year-old daughter was missing, is now in jail, charged with filing a false report and abandoning/endangering a child.

Tiaundra Kae Christon initially told College Station police around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that her child was missing from Gabbard Park. Police said Christon said she went to her car to get a bottle for the girl, Hazana Anderson, then returned and Hazana was no longer in her stroller.

Investigators with the College Station Police Department, while interviewing Christon, discovered she was not providing truthful information regarding the incident. In addition, the charge of “Abandoning/ Endangering a Child” was due to Christon placing the child in an environment, “near a body of water”, that posed a potential risk to the safety of the child.

Police said Hazana was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with gold writing that says “Girl Squad,” a green jacket, cream-color ruffled pants and pink socks and sneakers.

The park includes a playground, a pond, fishing piers, a jogging trail and sports fields.

College Station police didn’t immediately return messages Monday.