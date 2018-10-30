BREAKINGWave Not So Blue in Texas; Cruz, Abbott Pull Ahead In Latest CBS 11 Poll
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Albertsons and Tom Thumb confirmed to CBS 11 Tuesday, the company is closing four underperforming stores in North Texas.

In an email to CBS 11, the company said they continually evaluate the performance of their portfolio of stores.  The decision to close the four stores came after “a great deal of careful analysis.”

Spokesperson Connie Yates went on to say, “Closing an underperforming store is always a tough decision, but sometimes a necessary step to position our company for greater success and growth. We are working toward providing opportunities for the employees of these stores at other Albertsons and Tom Thumb locations. Our stores have proudly served north Texas since 1948, and we remain committed to all the markets we serve. In the Dallas – Fort Worth area, since the beginning of 2018, we have remodeled multiple stores, opened our first full service Tom Thumb convenience store, and have two stores under construction that will open next year.”

The following stores are set to close around December 1:

Albertsons at 10800 N. Beach Street in Fort Worth

Albertsons at 1300 Beltline Road in DeSoto

Tom Thumb at 2600 Flower Mound Road in Flower Mound 

Tom Thumb at 820 S. Macarthur Blvd in Coppell

