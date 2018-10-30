  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Campaign 2018, Collin County, Early Voting, midterm election, Texas, Texas Election 2018, Texas Secretary of State
early voting - North Texas (credit: Vincent Bosquez/CBS 11 News)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than three-million Texans have voted early in the midterm election, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

People in Collin County are turning out to vote in some of the highest numbers anywhere in the state.

Nearly a full 35 percent of registered voters in Collin County have already cast their ballots.

Only Comal County in Central Texas and Smith County in East Texas have seen higher turnouts.

Slightly fewer registered voters have cast their ballots in Denton, Tarrant and Dallas Counties.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.

